Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Man found dead in Jerusalem suburb
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead in the Arab neighborhood of Shu'afat in Jerusalem. MDA paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man to no success. Multiple wounds were found on the man's body.