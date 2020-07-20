|
21:41
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Radical left, right student activists protest against gov't spending
Student activists from across the political divide held a protest in central Tel Aviv today (Monday) against what they view as the government's unnecessary budget spending.
Activists from parties including the Likud, Yesh Atid, Meretz, and Moshe Feiglin's Zehut voiced their frustration with Knesset leaders, whom they accuse of indulging in personal pleasures at the cost of everyday citizens.
