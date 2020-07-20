Joint Arab List MK calls for 'popular uprising'

Following Joint List MK Ofer Cassif's call on Israelis to unite in a "general uprising against a regime bent on burying us all under a murderous dictatorship," Yamina MK Ofir Sofer filed a petition with the Knesset Ethics Committee against the List's sole Jewish representative.

Sofer said the MK's open call for an uprising against Israel's democratically-elected government was grounds for charges of treason carrying a five-year prison sentence.