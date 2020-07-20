Ben Shapiro calls poll results about founders of America 'devastating'

Conservative author and talk show host Ben Shapiro came on Fox & Friends to discuss a recent poll about America's founding fathers.

The poll found that only 63% of Americans considered the country's founders "heroes," with 15% calling them "villains", 7% saying they weren't sure, and another 7% not providing their opinion on the matter.

Shapiro said he believed the fact that 71% of White Americans as compared with just 31% of the nation's Black voters believed that the architects of the nation were "heroes" worth emulating was an indication of where things were headed.

He said recent events "spelled doom" for the future of the country and that Democrats were still feeling devastated by Trump's 2016 election victory.