19:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Likud MK attacks coalition head Likud MK Shlomo Karai addressed recent attacks by coalition chair Micky Zohar against the Minister of Finance and Prime Minister aid plan. In an interview with Kan News, Karai said it wasn't clear what the motives for Zohar's statements were.