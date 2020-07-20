Liberman calls on gov't to provide aid package for youth orgs

Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman called on the government to ignore all non-essential concerns and provide financial aid for the country's youth organizations.

Liberman said these organizations had no political affiliation and would suffer greatly if funding was removed.

He further said that at-risk youths were at jeopardy and that if they didn't have intramural activities waiting for them, they'd soon find themselves on the streets.