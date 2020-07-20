|
17:53
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Eastern J'lem woman indicted for transferring money to Hamas
Resident of Eastern Jerusalem, Ayman A’awar, was indicted today (Monday) for transferring money to a terrorist organization.
A'awar was allegedly contacted by a Hamas operative in Gaza a number of years ago. The contact directed her to transfer money through Gaza patients treated in Eastern Jerusalem hospitals.
Prosecutors are seeking a 24-year jail term and/or a fine of up to NIS 4,520,000.
