Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Majority of those fired earned low wages
According to a report by the Knesset Research Center, the majority of workers fired as a result of the coronavirus crisis in the country were women and youngsters making low salaries.
The report also indicates Israel stands out as one of the countries with the worst record for providing financial support for sick employees and their family members.
The document states that Israel is behind 83% of developed nations.
