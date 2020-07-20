Liberman demands terrorist's home be destroyed

Avigdor Liberman penned a letter to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, asking it to convene immediately for a discussion on the Supreme Court's decision to prevent the destruction of a terrorist's home.

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar also addressed the committee, reminding it that just about a month and a half ago, the court rejected an order for the destruction of a terrorist who murdered yeshiva student Dvir Sorek (H"YD).