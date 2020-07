16:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 1,437 CV-19 fines over last day Israeli police said that over the last 24 hours, 1,437 fines were handed out to citizens for ignoring Ministry of Health instructions to wear protective face covering while outside of the home. ► ◄ Last Briefs