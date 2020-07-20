|
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Coronavirus Cabinet approves keeping beaches open
The Caronavirus Cabinet convened today (Monday) and voted to keep beaches and swimming pools open for the foreseeable future.
The Cabinet's chairwoman said that the government preferred to allow open-air seating in local restaurants and cafes.
A decision regarding museums and national zoos is expected to be reached later in the week, while a vote on Wednesday will decide whether gyms are to remain open.
