15:56
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Yisrael Beytenu MK says will fight to reopen country gyms
Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) said she would fight to have the country's gyms reopened following Health Ministry instructions to temporarily close these institutions.
Malinovsky said she had spoken to a number of health professionals and didn't see a reason to shut down local gyms since infections had been kept to a minimal.
She also said keeping gyms open would help enable the economy to keep functioning in light of the current crisis.
