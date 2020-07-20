Kanye West slams abolitionist Harriet Tubman in 1st speech

Acclaimed rapper and reality show star, Kanye West, ripped abolitionist, Civil War hero, and supporter of the women's suffrage movement, Harriet Tubman, claiming she had “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people."

The Washington Post reported that West appeared at the rally with "2020" shaved into his head, and teared up at the mention of his mother who died of complications following plastic surgery procedures in 2007.

West also said he supported allowing women to conduct abortion but would offer mothers a financial incentive for having children. "Everyone that has a baby gets a million dollars," he suggested.

The Chicago native has already missed the deadline to qualify for balloting in a number of states.