|
15:32
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
'Bennett and Joint Arab List together? Not on my watch'
Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett addressed Yair Lapid's statement today calling for the overthrow of PM Netanyahu and creation of an alternative unity government.
He said there was no way his party would join a coalition alongside the Joint Arab List, as suggested by Lapid.
Bennett also said that at the present moment, it was important to focus on the crisis at hand - not helping anarchists take over the country.
Last Briefs