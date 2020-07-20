Supermodel Bar Rafaeli sentenced for tax evasion

Local news outlets reported that Israeli supermodel and TV star Bar Rafaeli reached a plea agreement to tax evasion charges along with her mother Tzipi today (Monday) at a Tel Aviv court.

Bar will pay NIS 2.5 million along with NIS 8 million in back taxes and her mother is to serve a 16-month jail sentence and pay NIS 2.5 million.

The two were charged with concealing earnings Bar had made while abroad from 2009 to 2012.

The supermodel claimed she was romantically involved with an American actor at the time and did not have to pay local taxes while the state provided evidence she was living in various locations in Tel Aviv.

During the proceedings, Rafaeli said, "I shouldn't have to be here. I'm sorry for my actions. I was 20 at the time and I'm in a different place in life today."