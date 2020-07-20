Liberman: 'Everyone guilty except for Netanyahu'

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman criticized the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Liberman said everyone was "guilty:" government ministers, anti-government protesters, and so on but that Netanyahu, whom he implied was the only truly guilty party involved, was the only one avoiding responsibility.

Liberman also called on DM Gantz to insist Netanyahu hand over control of the crisis management process to the IDF and Defense Ministry.