14:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Rosenberg family proposes $75 million for 45% ownership of El Al Businessman Eli Rosenberg sent an official proposal to the chairman of the board of El Al, according to which he will give $75 million for an allotment of shares that will give him 45% control of the company.