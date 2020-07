13:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Heated debate in Likud: Katz, Zohar summoned to PMO After the heated confrontation in the Knesset committee, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and MK Mickey Zohar were summoned to Prime Minister Netanyahu's office. ► ◄ Last Briefs