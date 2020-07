11:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Deputy Health Min.: Drop in number of verified corona patients Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish says there has been a drop in the number of verified corona patients out of those tested yesterday, with 5.5% verified instead of 7.7% the day before yesterday and in recent days. "It is not yet possible to learn from one day," he noted. ► ◄ Last Briefs