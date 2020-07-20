Suspect who threatened PM, ministers and MKs arrested

The cyber unit in Lahav 433 arrested a suspect (23), a resident of Netanya, yesterday, after he sent a threatening message to Minister Tzachi Hanegbi. During his interrogation, he continued to threaten Hanegbi, members of the Knesset and the prime minister.

Following his remarks he was interrogated under caution and at the end of his interrogation he was arrested.

The investigation file in the suspect's case was transferred to the prosecution division for review, and the police prosecution a short while ago filed an indictment in the Magistrate's Court in Rishon Lezion.