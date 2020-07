11:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Grants apparently to be distributed in new format It appears there will be a redistribution of the grants promised by the PM: those whose annual income is over NIS 640,000 will be taxed on the grant, the Marciano Foundation reported on News 12.



The report states that civil servants with an annual income of NIS 360,000 per year (NIS 30,000 per month) will be taxed.



The report states that civil servants with an annual income of NIS 360,000 per year (NIS 30,000 per month) will be taxed.

An additional half a billion will allow for an increase in the grant for recipients of nursing allowance, the disabled, recipients of the income guarantee allowance for new immigrants, the unemployed over the age of 60 and the elderly.