Lawyer of acquitted combat soldier: Happiness mixed with sadness

Adv. Itamar Barkai, who represented the fighter who was acquitted over the foreign worker's death during the terrorist attack in Be'er Sheva, welcomed the decision.

"This is a happy day which is mixed with sadness. I welcome the right and just decision of the Honorable Court which acquitted my client of the serious and unusual indictment filed against him, but in the same breath I cannot ignore the terrible injustice done to my client, a Golani fighter at the time of the indictment, in the very act submission of the severe and despicable indictment against him only because of his work as a fighter in the scene of a live and ongoing terrorist attack and out of his desire to engage those who were identified as terrorists and bring an end to the terrorist incident."

"I said at the beginning that in a logical and normal state of affairs, my client would have won an award for his performance in the incident and not an indictment, and I still believe that this should be the case today. I am proud of my client and his work and I am glad that his justness came to light today. "