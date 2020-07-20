Defense attorney of prison service officer: He showed heroism

Adv. Zion Amir, the attorney for IPS officer Ronen Cohen, who was acquitted over the lynching case at the central bus station in Be'er Sheva, welcomed the decision.

"It's definitely a great day for an officer who showed an act of heroism during the incident, and instead of an award received an indictment. I'm glad the court acquitted him after almost 5 years of legal battle," he said.