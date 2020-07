09:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Finance Min. proposes equal distribution of grants, then offsetting The Ministry of Finance's official proposal for grants is equal distribution for all and then partial offsetting of the grant through income tax for high-wage earners, it was reported on News 12. ► ◄ Last Briefs