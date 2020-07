09:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 5 years later: 2 involved in Beer Sheva lynch acquitted for doubt The Be'er Sheva District Court today acquitted out of doubt IDF soldier Yaakov Shamba and Prison Service officer Ronen Cohen, who were prosecuted for aggravated sabotage, for kicking Hatum Zarhom, an Eritrean asylum seeker, mistakenly thinking he was the terrorist who carried out the attack at the Central Station in Be'er Sheva. ► ◄ Last Briefs