Outgoing Netanyahu lawyer: Trial costs around NIS 30-40 million

Adv. Micha Fetman, Netanyahu's retiring lawyer, says that the cost of the trial for the prime minister is estimated at NIS 30-40 million.

In an interview with the Kalman Liberman program, he said that the ombudsman's decision not to allow the prime minister to accept donations confounded his plans and he had to deal with this result.

"These are huge sums that an ordinary person cannot spend. To handle a case like 4000, you need a team of 5-6 employees - it costs about 250,000 a month. "

On the Netanyahu trial schedule: "If the trial had taken place on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, the parties' ability to prepare for hearings would have been better. Three times a week balances the desire to hear as much as possible and end it as quickly as possible and allow the lawyers to prepare optimally."