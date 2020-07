09:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 The Star of David is deemed “Hateful Imagery” on Twitter Read more The Star of David is a symbol of hope for Jews, not "hateful imagery.” Twitter has insulted the Jewish people and its heritage. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs