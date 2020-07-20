|
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Today: Military exercise in Samaria regional brigade
Today, Monday, in the afternoon, a military exercise will begin in the area of the "Samaria" regional brigade, and will end tomorrow morning.
As part of the exercise, there will be heavy traffic of security forces and vehicles, and explosions will be heard.
The IDF Spokesman emphasizes that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training program for 2020 and is intended to maintain the forces' readiness and competence.
