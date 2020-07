07:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Charles Barkley calls out Black celebrities for anti-Semitism Read more 'We can't allow blacks to be prejudiced if we want to be respected,' says former NBA star Charles Barkley, decrying anti-Semitism and racism ► ◄ Last Briefs