Jordan: Sovereignty will have 'catastrophic repercussions'

Jordan on Sunday warned that an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria would have “catastrophic repercussions” not only on the two-state solution but also on efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the remarks in a press statement after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Amman, said a statement by the foreign ministry quoted by the Xinhua news agency.