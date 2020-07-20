|
06:19
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Jordan: Sovereignty will have 'catastrophic repercussions'
Jordan on Sunday warned that an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria would have “catastrophic repercussions” not only on the two-state solution but also on efforts to achieve peace in the region.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the remarks in a press statement after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Amman, said a statement by the foreign ministry quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
Last Briefs