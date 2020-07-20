|
Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
France to impose fine on those not wearing masks
People in France will risk a fine of 135 euros ($154) starting Monday for failure to comply with a new decree to wear a mask in public places indoors, the government announced, according to AFP.
As officials noted signs of an uptick in virus circulation, Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday said masks will become compulsory in enclosed public spaces from next week in a bid to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections.
