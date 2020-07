02:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20 Rocket hits Baghdad's Green Zone in broad daylight A rare daytime rocket attack hit Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday, security sources said, as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met top Iraqi officials. At least two rockets hit outside the US embassy in the high-security zone, the sources told AFP. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs