News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
'Isolating coronavirus patients may worsen their condition'
Prof. Dror Mevorach, director of the coronavirus department at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Sunday that "isolating hospitalized coronavirus patients without family and visitors increases the pressure on the patient, and may worsen his condition."
Prof. Mevorach added that "the current wave may be less severe than the previous one, but it is affecting young people more."
