|
01:19
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Arab world's first spacecraft launched
A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft took off in what is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.
The launch of the orbiter -- named "Amal" in Arabic, or "Hope" -- from Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for this past Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather in the region, reported The Associated Press.
Last Briefs