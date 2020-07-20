|
News BriefsTamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Gantz prevents sanctions on terrorists' salaries
Defense Minister Benny Gantz over the weekend extended the moratorium on an order imposing criminal sanctions on Palestinian Arab banks that hold accounts of terrorists and their families and which are budgeted by the Palestinian Authority, Yediot Aharonot reports.
The imposition of sanctions was initiated by former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, and Gantz froze the sanctions a month and a half ago.
