Netanyahu & Gantz to meet tomorrow re: schools, grants

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz will meet tomorrow morning to decide on how to distribute six billion shekels of grants to Israel citizens, following disputes among coalition members on who, if anyone, should be exempted from eligibility.

Netanyahu and Gantz are also set to discuss the operation of the education system - summer schools, preschools, and daycare centers - with divergent voices in the government calling for closure or allowing them to remain open, especially given the significant effect this has on the economy if working parents are deprived of childcare facilities.