22:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Amir Ohana: Prosecutor in PM's corruption trial should resign Minister for Internal Security Amir Ohana (Likud) has said that the prosecutor in the trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Liat Ben Ari, should resign, due to suspicions that she is guilty of various construction-related offenses.