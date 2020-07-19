IDF to step up coronavirus-related activities, open new hotels

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the IDF and the Defense Ministry to upgrade their activities in 25 "orange zones" (areas of relatively high rates of virus transmission) across the country.

Today Gantz participated in a situation assessment along with Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Home Front Commander Uri Gordin, and officials from the Defense Ministry. During the coming week, at least three additional "Corona Hotels" are expected to open, for a total of 24 so far, necessitating more IDF soldiers to be recruited to transport people there and staff them.