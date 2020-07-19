Shivtei Yisrael Street blocked by police due to haredi protest

Police have cordoned off Shivtei Yisrael Street in Jerusalem, between Tzahal Square and Hanevi'im Street, due to a large haredi protest taking place in the area.

Hundreds of haredim are protesting near Jerusalem City Hall, against municipal plans to turn a new residential area in the Jerusalem suburb of Ramot (largely populated by haredim) into a "promenade" area with outdoor seating and so forth.