22:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Several hundred haredi extremists attempt to break into J'lem City Hall Around 300 haredi extremists have reportedly attempted to break into the building housing the Jerusalem municipality at Safra Square, during a demonstration protesting the decision of Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon to set up promenades in a new residential area in the Jerusalem suburb of Ramot.