Dep. Att-General is a 'dedicated public servant' not deserving of attack

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) has condemned the attacks of MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu) on the deputy Attorney-General, Raz Nezri. In a committee meeting discussing regulations designed to curb the transmission of the coronavirus, Avidar reportedly yelled at Nezri, saying, "You should be ashamed of yourself. You're not a politician - what are you doing here anyway?"

"This was a horror show by MK Eli Avidar," Zohar said. "When things aren't going well for them [in the opposition parties], they attack the Attorney-General and those working with him, and when things are going well for them, they defend them. You can be sure that if someone from the Likud had said the things he said, it would have made headlines. Raz Nezri is one of the most upstanding and moral people in the legal system and it is astonishing that Eli Avidar has singled him out for attack."

Meanwhile, former Defense Minister and head of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett has also come to the defense of Nezri, saying that while they had their disagreements in the past, Nezri is a "dedicated public servant" and that Avidar's criticism of him is uncalled for.