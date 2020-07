19:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Police to investigate protesters' attack on police officer According to a report on Channel 13 News, Jerusalem police has established a special taskforce to investigate the attack on detective police officer Itamar Ohayun, who suffered a broken leg at a left-wing demonstration in Jerusalem last Tuesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs