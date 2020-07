19:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tel Aviv to hike property tax for private citizens, cut rates for banks Kan News reports that the Tel Aviv municipality has decided to raise arnona (local property tax) rates for certain residential properties, and simultaneously to grant reductions to banks amounting to NIS 51 million. ► ◄ Last Briefs