Professor Ronny Gamzu expresses support for social workers

Professor Ronny Gamzu, director of Ichilov hospital, has expressed his support of the social workers' strike as it enters its third week.

"I support the justified battle of the social workers for higher wages and better conditions of employment," he said. "At Ichilov, and in the health system in general, social workers are an inseparable part of the treatment we offer to patients and the support we give to their relatives. During this coronavirus period, social workers are employed within the coronavirus departments and enable relatives to keep abreast of the patients' condition and give them necessary support."

Gamzu added that, "I call on the Treasury and the government to come to an agreement with the Social Workers' Union and to listen to their plight. We are extremely overstretched already, and the health system faces huge challenges ahead. It is vitally important that we get social services up and running again as soon as possible."