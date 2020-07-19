Gov't invites general public to submit opinions on legalization of cannabis

An interministerial team on policy regarding decriminalization and medical use of cannabis, headed by the deputy Attorney-General Amit Merari, has issued a statement inviting the public to submit their opinions on the matter as well as their suggested amendments to the law.

The team was formed following the decision of the ministerial committee for legislation to examine the issue from all angles, with the involvement of several relevant government ministries.

The public is now invited to submit their opinions to the team by July 26, via mail or email.