MK Miki Zohar: Left-wing protests almost entirely supported by media

MK Miki Zohar, coalition head, has issued a "travel warning" with regard to recent left-wing protests and the media attention they have garnered.

"A travel warning to members of the right wing: In recent days, and in all likelihood in coming days too, we have been witness to a timed and orchestrated information campaign conducted by left-wingers, almost entirely supported by the media, designed to overthrow the right wing ... It's true that the Prime Minister is facing quite a few challenges, but all the same, there's no doubt that there is a concerted campaign going on to overthrow him."