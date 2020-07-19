Rafi Peretz: Don't shut schools - go back to capsule system instead

Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, Rafi Peretz, has added his voice to those demanding that another government hand-out to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic be targeted specifically to those in need.

"We must not shut down the education system," the former Education Minister said, "and any grants allotted need to reach those in need. During this morning's government meeting, I said that the capsule system that we used during the first wave of the virus had proved itself, and that if we want to implement changes now [to the regular class system that was in place until the last few days] then this is the place to start. We should definitely not be shutting all the schools."

Peretz added that, "Ceasing all classes is a dramatic step to take, one which is likely to negatively impact many families who are already struggling to cope."