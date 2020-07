15:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 Tamuz 27, 5780 , 19/07/20 'Huge mistake to have doctor lead coronavirus efforts' Read more Former chief of the Mossad Danny Yatom blasts plans to tap Dr. Gabi Barbash to lead efforts against coronavirus outbreaks. ► ◄ Last Briefs