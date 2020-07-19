Minister Michael Biton: Give discharged soldiers unemployment benefits

Minister for Civilian and Social Affairs (within the Defense Ministry) Michael Biton has expressed the view that discharged soldiers should be given special consideration if the government's plan to allocate a grant to all citizens is implemented.

"Six billion shekels is like a ballistic missile - we need to make sure that it's pointed in the right direction," he said. "We mustn't leave vulnerable populations behind, including 100,000 recently discharged soldiers. Due to the crisis situation, many of them aren't able to commence their [university] studies and are being forced to make use of their deposits [designed to fund studies] simply in order to get by. What's going to happen with them? We should be doubling their deposits, or paying them unemployment benefits. That's one way in which to fire the missile in the right direction."