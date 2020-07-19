China denies allegations of persecution of Muslim Uighurs

Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom, has denied allegations that China is carrying out a program of sterilization of Muslim Uighur women in the western Xinjiang region, the BBC writes.

Various reports and eyewitness accounts have claimed that China is systematically persecuting its Muslim Uighur population, using measures such as internment in concentration camps and mandatory sterilization.

Mr Liu was shown drone footage that appears to portray Uighurs being blindfolded and led to trains. He said he "did not know" what the video was showing.